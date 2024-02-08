Vision 3 Architects Announces Promotion of Colin Gadoury to Associate Principal

Vision 3 Architects is pleased to announce the well-deserved promotion of Colin Gadoury, AIA, NCARB to Associate Principal and Partner.

Colin joined Vision 3 Architects in January 2012 as an intern and has excelled in each role with the firm. He has helped guide and advise design teams on a multitude of projects, ensuring design excellence and consistency within every project, regardless of scale. Colin embodies the firm’s mission of creating beautiful and functional spaces that serve its clients and achieve their visions.

Several of Colin’s most notable projects include the design for the highly anticipated Track 15 food hall within Providence’s historic Union Station; a state-of-the-art commercial commissary for Seven Stars Bakery; a nine-story high-rise Residence Inn by Marriott all-suite hotel in the heart of Downtown Providence; and the extensive historic restoration and renovation of the beloved Memorial Schoolhouse at St. George’s School.

“Colin’s promotion is a testament to Vision 3 Architect’s commitment to recognizing and fostering talent from within,” said Paul Hauser, Principal. “We know he will continue to contribute to the success and growth of the firm in his new role.”

Colin is a registered architect in the State of Rhode Island, a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), and holds a Master of Architecture from Roger Williams University. His professional interests include workplace and hospitality design, technical detail execution, and mentoring his peers.

About Vision 3 Architects

Vision 3 Architects is an interdisciplinary architecture and interior design firm in Providence, Rhode Island, founded in 1987. Our practice consists of market-driven studios that work collaboratively to provide design services to Workplace, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Education clients throughout the northeast. Our firm prioritizes humility and client-centricity, placing great emphasis on uncovering opportunities for exceptional design in every project, irrespective of its scale or budget. For more information, visit www.vision3architects.com

