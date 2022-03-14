Vision 3 Architects hires Dan Sadowniczyk as Architectural Designer

Vision 3 Architects is proud to welcome our new Architectural Designer, Dan Sadowniczyk. Dan graduated from Roger Williams University with a Master of Architecture degree in December 2019, joining Vision 3 soon after in August as an Architectural Designer. Dan’s interest in architecture came to fruition through his interest in art, design, and construction. His passion for design inspires him to become a registered architect which will elevate his ability to collaborate and design spaces that better support people and the environment.