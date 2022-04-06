Vision 3 Architects hires new Architectural Designer, Pedro Borda

Vision 3 Architects is proud to welcome our new Architectural Designer, Pedro Borda. Pedro was born in Colombia, has been living in the states for over 15 years, and currently calls providence home. He graduated from Roger Williams University with a Masters of Architecture degree in 2017. He has experience in industrial, institutional, hospitality and retail projects. Architecture is important to Pedro because he believes that architects have been given the responsibility, along with a moral obligation, to transform lives and communities for the better. He enjoys the process of designing architecture that exceeds client’s expectations.