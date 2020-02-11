Vision 3 Architects Promotes Andrew Larsen to Senior Job Captain

Andrew Larsen has been promoted to Senior Job Captain of Vision 3 Architects. Andrew joined Vision 3 Architects as an intern in 2015 while attending Roger Williams University and after graduating with a Master of Architecture degree he joined the firm full-time. He has advanced to Senior Job Captain, where he is involved in the organization of project drawings sets, shop drawing reviews, fieldwork, consultant coordination, leading production of construction drawings and providing construction administration assistance.

Vision 3 Architects is a nationally recognized architectural and interior design ﬁrm and ranked the largest architecture firm in the state of Rhode Island.