VNA of Care New England earns 2023 SHPBest patient satisfaction award

WARWICK – VNA of Care New England has been recognized as a Superior Performer in patient satisfaction by Strategic Healthcare Programs.

The nonprofit visiting nurse, home health care and hospice agency earned the recognition for ranking within the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients in 2023 as part of the organization’s annual SHPBest awards program, which was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to patients.

2023 award recipients were selected by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers.

“SHP is proud to partner with so many organizations that put a high value on providing quality patient care and we are honored to recognize the hard work and dedication of our top-performing customers with the annual SHP Best awards,” said Kevin Vogel, president of Strategic Healthcare Programs. “These organizations deserve to be celebrated for their commitment to achieving new levels of excellence every year.”

This marks the third year that VNA of Care New England earned the distinction.

“I am incredibly proud of our dedicated team at the VNA of Care New England for their compassionate work on behalf of our patient population. I am also grateful for their daily efforts, which are responsible for earning us the notable SHP Best Superior Performer award,” said Jennifer Lee, interim president and executive director of VNA of Care New England. “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and improving the lives of our patients.”

