VNA of Care New England earns 5-star rating for experience

PROVIDENCE – The VNA of Care New England earned a five-star rating for patient experience in a recent survey.

The ratings are determined by results from the Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, which collected responses from patients who received home health care from Medicare-certified home health agencies. The current rating, released in January, used responses collected from July 2021 through June 2022.

The VNA of Care New England is currently the only Rhode Island home care agency out of 19 listed on Medicare’s compare tool to earn five stars, with 85% of those surveyed saying they would definitely recommend the agency to friends and family. Thirteen agencies earned a four-star rating and five earned a three-star rating, while no agencies earned one or two stars.

The survey asks patients about their home health care experience and if they would recommend that agency to someone else. In Rhode Island, 5,634 surveys were completed during the time frame. Survey results are updated each calendar year quarter.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.