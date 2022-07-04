VNA of Care New England names interim president and executive director

PROVIDENCE – A longtime senior team member at Care New England Health System’s home health care and hospice agency has been named as its interim president and executive director.

Jennifer Lee, a physical therapist, will lead the VNA of Care New England after its current CEO and president, Kathy Peirce, retires on Aug. 9.

Lee joined the VNA in 2006, working as a staff physical therapist before being promoted to rehabilitation manager, followed by being named home health director in 2016.

“I am proud of the work that we do at the VNA and the quality of care we provide to the community, and am honored to lead us through this transition,” she said.

- Advertisement -

With her background in rehabilitation and home health, Lee is well-suited for the new role, said Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, president and chief operating officer at Kent Hospital.

“With her extensive experience in the health care industry, especially in physical therapy, acute rehabilitation and home health, Jennifer is an ideal candidate to serve as interim president and executive director of the VNA of Care New England,” Gopalakrishnan said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.