VoltServer raises $5M from international power management firm

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EAST GREENWICH – As artificial intelligence and data centers place increasing demand on electrical systems, VoltServer has secured $5 million from an international power management company to support the advancement of its power distribution technology. The debt financing was raised from Eaton, a Dublin-based intelligent power management company, according to VolterServe’s July 16 filing with

EAST GREENWICH – As artificial intelligence and data centers place increasing demand on electrical systems, VoltServer has secured $5 million from an international power management company to support the advancement of its power distribution technology.

The debt financing was raised from Eaton, a Dublin-based intelligent power management company, according to VolterServe’s July 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The investment is part of an $8 million raise, of which Voltserver has preliminarily secured the remaining $3 million from the company’s investor base that will be finalized in the coming days, said Dave Johnson, VoltServer CEO.

The investment comes shortly after VoltServer and Eaton announced on July 2 that the pair had entered into a strategic partnership to support VoltServer’s fault-managed power systems and patented Digital Electricity, used to transmit electricity faster, safer and more efficiently.

“This partnership, it really reinforces our belief that our technology can help transform the way power is distributed,” Johnson said.

VoltServer will use the funding for working capital and growth as it continues to scale. The firm currently employs about 49 workers and intends to grow its sales and marketing teams, initially adding fewer than 10 roles with plans for additional hires over time.

The growth will prepare VoltServer for the rapidly expanding electricity management industry, which is not only juggling demands of AI, but those of an increasingly electrified world with electric vehicles, home appliances and heating and cooling systems, said Johnson.

“The timing’s right in the market. The endorsement from Eaton positions us well, and we’re excited to do this in Rhode Island,” he said.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.