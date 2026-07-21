VoltServer raises $5M from international power management firm

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The investment comes shortly after VoltServer and Eaton announced on July 2 that the pair had entered into a strategic partnership to support VoltServer’s fault-managed power systems and patented Digital Electricity, used to transmit electricity faster, safer and more efficiently.“This partnership, it really reinforces our belief that our technology can help transform the way power is distributed,” Johnson said. VoltServer will use the funding for working capital and growth as it continues to scale. The firm currently employs about 49 workers and intends to grow its sales and marketing teams, initially adding fewer than 10 roles with plans for additional hires over time. The growth will prepare VoltServer for the rapidly expanding electricity management industry, which is not only juggling demands of AI, but those of an increasingly electrified world with electric vehicles, home appliances and heating and cooling systems, said Johnson. “The timing’s right in the market. The endorsement from Eaton positions us well, and we’re excited to do this in Rhode Island,” he said. Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.