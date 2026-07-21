VoltServer raises $5M from international power management firm

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Founded in 2011, VoltServer produces Digital Electricity transmitters and receptors for fault-managed power systems, which detect for faults while delivering energy over long distances.

EAST GREENWICH – As artificial intelligence and data centers place increasing demand on electrical systems, VoltServer has secured $5 million from an international power management company to support the advancement of its power distribution technology.  The debt financing was raised from Eaton, a Dublin-based intelligent power management company, according to VolterServe’s July 16 filing with

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