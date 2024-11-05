Voter turnout climbs in R.I. for 2024 election

PROVIDENCE – Election Day has officially begun in Rhode Island.
More than 195,535 voters across the Ocean State have cast their ballots as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, with total turnout, which includes early voters, at 419,849.
This year, 171,917 in-person ballots and 50,632 mail-in ballots were cast with the R.I. Board of Elections during early voting that was held from Oct. 16 through Monday.
As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 26,835 Election Day votes had been cast in Providence.
All 453 polling places in the state opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., except New Shoreham, which opened at 9 a.m. The BOE said it should have preliminary results posted Tuesday night and anticipates certifying final election results on Nov. 21.
Early voting continues through 4 p.m. and all mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Officials expect to release mail-in ballot results Wednesday evening, while provisional ballot results will be added from Nov. 7-8. Any remaining overseas and military ballots will be added by Nov. 12.
In addition to Question 1 asking voters to accept or reject a convention to amend or revise the Rhode Island Constitution, there are four bond referendums totaling $551.3 million with $343.5 million in principle and $207.8 million in interest payments.
These include:
(UPDATE: Voting numbers as of 3 p.m. added)
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com
- $160.5 million for higher education facilities, including $87.5 million for a University of Rhode Island Biomedical Sciences Building and $73 million for a Cybersecurity Building at Rhode Island College
- a $120 million housing and community opportunity bond to increase the availability of housing, support community revitalization, and promote home ownership
- $53 million in green economy bonds, including $15 million for Port of Davisville infrastructure at Quonset
- $10 million in cultural arts and economy grant funding to provide matching grants to continue the Cultural Arts and the Economy Grant Program