Voter turnout climbs in R.I. for 2024 election

Updated at4:05 p.m.

By
-
VOTERS MARK their ballots during early voting in the general election Nov. 1, at City Hall in Providence. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – Election Day has officially begun in Rhode Island. More than 195,535 voters across the Ocean State have cast their ballots as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, with total turnout, which includes early voters, at 419,849. This year, 171,917 in-person ballots and 50,632 mail-in ballots were cast with the R.I. Board of Elections during early voting

