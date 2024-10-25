Voters need to start seeing better ROI on housing

Voters on Nov. 5 will be asked to make Rhode Island’s biggest investment in affordable housing to date, a $120 million bond request that even advocates acknowledge won’t come close to solving the problem. And that’s after the state has already invested approximately $260 million since 2021 in affordable housing initiatives with limited results. Yes, the new bond request on the November ballot is desperately needed in a state annually lagging the rest of the nation in new housing production. But the state’s efforts so far have not delivered the expected return on investment, according to a recent report by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. The business-backed nonprofit argues that the state must also boost middle-income and market-rate housing and, crucially, create a dedicated revenue source for such investments to make more than a dent in the problem. “We need both significant additional state resources and substantial improvement on the state’s return on investment,” said RIPEC CEO and President Michael DiBiase in an analysis of the ballot question. If voters approve the request, that means more and faster production. Rhode Island’s restructured housing department can also help build public confidence that the state isn’t simply throwing money at the problem by taking the lead in tracking and publicly sharing spending results. For Question 3 not to be remembered as the last big state bond on housing, voters will need to see that their money is being well spent.