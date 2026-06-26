Wagner stepping down as leader of Care New England

Updated at 11:40 a.m.

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CEO AND President of Care New England Health System Dr. Michael Wagner announced Friday he is stepping down as leader of Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital group. He will remain CEO and president until his successor is named in 2027. /COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

PROVIDENCE – Four years after assuming his role as CEO and president of Care New England Health System, Dr. Michael Wagner is stepping down.  CNE announced Friday that it will conduct a national search for its next CEO and president, with the goal of appointing a new leader by early 2027. Wagner will remain CEO

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