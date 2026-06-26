Wagner stepping down as leader of Care New England

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PROVIDENCE – Four years after assuming his role as CEO and president of Care New England Health System, Dr. Michael Wagner is stepping down. CNE announced Friday that it will conduct a national search for its next CEO and president, with the goal of appointing a new leader by early 2027. Wagner will remain CEO

PROVIDENCE – Four years after assuming his role as CEO and president of Care New England Health System, Dr. Michael Wagner is stepping down.

Wagner will remain CEO and president capacities until his successor is named and join the health system's board of directors as chairman.

“Over the past several years, we have strengthened our clinical integration, sharpened our strategic focus, improved our financial position, and positioned the organization for long-term success," Wagner said. "I am proud of what our team has accomplished together and confident that Care New England is well-positioned for its next chapter."

Wagner joined the healthcare system, which operates Kent County Memorial Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital, and Butler Hospital,

in 2022

having previously served as president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center.

At Care New England, Wagner managed a network of more than 6,000 employees, according to Providence Business News’ 2026 Book of Lists, and brought in $100 million in government funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“[Wagner’s] vision, commitment, and steady leadership have strengthened the organization clinically, strategically, and financially. The board is grateful for his service as CEO and pleased that he will continue to support the organization as Board Chair,” said Gary Furtado, Care New England’s board chairman, who will step down from his leadership position at the end of this year.

The news of Wagner’s upcoming transition

comes shortly after

the system reported it had slipped into the red, with a $35.4 million operating in the first six months of its current fiscal year, which started Oct. 1. The system noted $13.4 million of that loss came from its physician group Care New England Medical Group.

The system’s current financial standing is in stark contrast to its $4.6 million operating income from the same six-month period last year.