Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, April15th.

Registration is now open . Join us to celebrate the winners!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the 14th-best state in the nation for working from home for the second straight year, according to a study by WalletHub released Monday. The personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions, “Work Environment” and “Living Environment.”

WalletHub: R.I. 14th best in nation for working from home

PROVIDENCE

– Rhode Island is the 14

th

-best state in the nation for working from home for the second straight year, according to a study by WalletHub released Monday.

The personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions, “Work Environment” and “Living Environment.”

Both of those dimensions were evaluated using 12 metrics graded on a 100-point scale: share of workers working from home, share of telecommuters, households’ internet access, cybersecurity, average retail price of electricity, access to wired, low-priced internet plan, internet cost, median square footage per average number of persons in a household, share of detached housing units, average home square footage, share of homes for sale with lots greater than 1,000 square feet and share of homes for sale with swimming pools.

The study d

ata was collected as of March 18 from U.S. Census Bureau, Global Workplace Analytics, HighSpeedInternet.com, Internet Crime Complaint Center, Wakefield Research, U.S. Energy Information Administration, BroadbandNow, Allconnect, American Home Shield Corporation and Zillow.

The study scored Rhode Island eighth overall for work environment and 29

th

for living environment, for an overall score of 57.07. Also, according to the report, Rhode Island tied with Hawaii for 50

th

, worse state overall, for average price of electricity.

New Jersey is the best state in the national to work from home, according to the study. That state ranked second for work environment and 13

th

for living environment, for an overall score of 64.76. Utah is the second best, followed by Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C., to round out the five.

Connecticut is sixth and the highest-ranked New England state on the study. That state ranks seventh for work environment and eighth for living environment, for an overall score of 61.66. Across the rest of New England, Massachusetts is ninth, New Hampshire 13th, Vermont 37th and Maine is 43rd.

Alaska is the worst state in the U.S. for working from home, according to the report. That state ranks 51st for work environment and 47th for living environment. Montana is ranked 50th, below Arkansas, Wyoming and South Dakota in the bottom five.