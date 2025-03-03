WalletHub: R.I. 16th-best state to start a family

By
-
RHODE ISLAND is the 16th-best sate to raise a family, according to WalletHub.  / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the 16th-best state to raise a family, down from ninth last year, according to WalletHub.  The personal finance website compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics. The dimensions were evaluated using 50 metrics. Each metric was graded

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display