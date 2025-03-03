WalletHub: R.I. 16th-best state to start a family

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the 16th-best state to raise a family, down from ninth last year, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics. The dimensions were evaluated using 50 metrics. Each metric was graded

compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics. The dimensions were evaluated using 50 metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions.

Each state’s weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.

Data showed Rhode Island ranks third for health and safety, ninth for affordability, 20th for education and child care, 27th in socio-economics and 30th for family fun,

for its overall score of 56.74.

ranking is its lowest in the last four studies. In 2024 The Ocean Sate ranked ninth overall, and 11

th

in both 2023 and 2022.

Massachusetts is the best state to start a family, according to WalletHub's latest study.

According to the data, the Bay State is first for education and child care, first for affordability, fifth for health and safety,

11

th

for family fun, and 17

th

for socio-economics, for its overall score of 68.88.

Researchers said Massachusetts

provides a good blend of economic opportunities and safe conditions for children. The Bay State has the best job security in the country and the 10th-lowest poverty rate, which increases the likelihood that parents will be able to provide for their children. It’s not the cheapest state, as housing and child care costs are relatively high compared to most of the nation, but residents make up for this with fairly high incomes.

Massachusetts also

has the best water quality in the country, the highest rate of children with health insurance and the lowest infant mortality rate, according to the report. It also has the second-highest overall life expectancy and third-lowest property crime rate.

Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska and New Hampshire rounded out the top five.

New Mexico ranks as the worst state in the nation, according to the study. That state ranked 39th for family fun, 44th for affordability, 47th for health and safety, 47th for socio-economic rank and

50

th

for education and child care.

Among the rest of the New England states, Maine is ninth, Connecticut ranks 10

th

, and Vermont is 14

th.