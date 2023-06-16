WalletHub: R.I. 6th-best state in nation for working dads

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the sixth-best state in the nation for working dads, according to a study released by WalletHub on June 14.
WalletHub, a personal finance website with a focus on reviews for financial advisers, compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across four categories – economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health – using 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers.
Data collected showed that Rhode Island ranked No. 5 for both work-life balance and health, No. 6 for child care and No. 34 for economic and social well-being.
Massachusetts was ranked the best in the nation for working fathers, according to the study. The Bay State ranked No. 1 for work-life balance, No. 2 for both child care and health, and No. 3 for economic and social well-being.
The District of Columbia was ranked No. 2 in the U.S., followed by Connecticut at No. 3, Minnesota at No. 4 and New Jersey at No. 5.
New Mexico was the worst state for working dads, according to the study. The state ranked No. 33 for work-life balance, No. 39 for health, No. 43 for child care and No. 51 for economic and social well-being.
Louisiana at No. 47, West Virginia at No. 48, Mississippi at No. 49 and Nevada at No. 50 rounded out the bottom five.
