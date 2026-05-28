WalletHub: R.I. 7th lowest in nation for resident healthcare spending

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RHODE ISLAND ranks No. 43, seventh-lowest overall, among states that spend the most on healthcare, according to WalletHub. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is among the bottom 10 states for how much residents pay for healthcare relative to household income, according to WalletHub.  The personal finance website in Florida analyzed the prices of five components, including the costs of doctor, dentist and optometrist visits, plus the prices of ibuprofen and Lipitor, to determine which

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