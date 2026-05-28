WalletHub: R.I. 7th lowest in nation for resident healthcare spending

Thank you to everyone who applied or nominated someone. Winners will be announced in early June.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is among the bottom 10 states for how much residents pay for healthcare relative to household income, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website in Florida analyzed the prices of five components, including the costs of doctor, dentist and optometrist visits, plus the prices of ibuprofen and Lipitor, to determine which

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is among the bottom 10 states for how much residents pay for healthcare relative to household income, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website in Florida analyzed the prices of five components, including the costs of doctor, dentist and optometrist visits, plus the prices of ibuprofen and Lipitor, to determine which state residents spent the most and least on healthcare. Data as of April 30 from the Council for Community and Economic Research and the U.S. Census Bureau was used to create the ranking.

According to the study, Rhode Island ranks No. 43, seventh-lowest overall, in states that spend the most on healthcare. Researchers found Ocean State residents spend a 6.09% share of their median monthly household income on healthcare.

In 2025, Rhode Island ranked No. 46, fifth-lowest overall.

Alaska residents pay the most for healthcare, the study found. In that state, residents spend a 10.08% share of their median monthly household income on healthcare.

Oregon, Maine, Mississippi and West Virginia rounded out the top spenders.

share of their median monthly household income on healthcare.

Among the remaining New England states, Vermont ranks No. 14, Connecticut ranks No. 26 and New Hampshire ranks No. 40.

Utah residents spend the least on healthcare, according to WalletHub. Residents in that state spend a 5.11% share of their median monthly household income on healthcare.

Virginia is No. 49, second lowest overall, below California, New Jersey and Nevada.

The full report can be found here

Massachusetts ranks No. 11, according to the study. Bay State residents pay an 8% share