PROVIDENCE – For the second straight year, Rhode Island has been ranked as the ninth-safest state in nation, according to a WalletHub report released Monday. Researchers at the personal finance website compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness using 52 relevant

PROVIDENCE – For the second straight year, Rhode Island has been ranked as the ninth-safest state in nation, according to a WalletHub report released Monday.

Researchers at the personal finance website compared the

50 states across five key dimensions: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness using 52 relevant metrics. The data set ranged from assaults per capita to the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

Rhode Island posted a total score of 59.04 to rank ninth overall. The Ocean State ranked 19th in personal and residential safety, 13th in financial safety, 11th in road safety, 38th in workplace safety, and eighth in emergency preparedness.

The report also noted that Rhode Island had the lowest fatal occupational injuries per the total number of workers and the fewest fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel. The Ocean State also had the fourth-fewest assaults per capita, third-lowest rate of bullying incidents, fourth-lowest share of uninsured population.

Vermont is the safest state, according to the report. That state ranked sixth in

personal and residential safety, first in financial safety, fourth in road safety, second in workplace safety, and ninth in emergency preparedness for an overall score of 67.94.

New Hampshire was second, followed by Maine, Massachusetts and Utah. Connecticut was ranked seventh.

Louisiana is the least-safest state in the nation, according to WalletHub. That state ranked 40th in personal and residential safety, 49

th

in financial safety, 33

rd

in road safety, 40

th

in workplace safety, and 49

th

in emergency preparedness for an overall score of 33.27.