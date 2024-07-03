WalletHub: R.I. has 11th-highest energy costs in nation

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the 11th-highest energy costs in the U.S., according to a study published on Monday by WalletHub. The personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states using a formula that accounts for the residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the 11th-highest energy costs in the U.S., according to a study published on Monday by WalletHub.

The personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states using a formula that accounts for the residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Data used to create the ranking was collected from 2022 through June 3, 2024, from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Energy Information Administration, Federal Highway Administration, American Automobile Association, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Motor fuel cost was compiled using 2024 data from January through June 3.

The study found total energy costs for Rhode Island residents was $690, 11th highest in the nation. The state’s monthly home heating oil cost was the sixth highest in the country at $319, natural gas cost was eighth highest in the U.S. at $117, monthly electricity cost ranked 31st in the nation at $142 and monthly motor fuel cost was 49th in the nation at $112 per month.

Wyoming had the highest total monthly energy cost in the nation at $1,591, according to the latest study. That state ranked first for both monthly motor fuel cost and home heating oil cost at $278 and 1,087 respectively and 13th for monthly natural gas cost at $107 and 45th for monthly electricity cost at $119.

North Dakota was second, followed by Iowa, Montana and Minnesota.

New Mexico had the lowest total monthly energy costs at $376. That state had the third-lowest monthly home heating oil cost at $11, eighth highest in the nation for monthly motor fuel costs at $186, 47th for monthly natural gas cost at $76 and 49th for monthly electricity cost at $103.

Massachusetts had the highest monthly energy costs in New England and the sixth highest in the nation, according to the study. The Bay State had the second-highest monthly natural gas cost in the nation at $157, ninth-highest monthly home heating oil cost at $409, 17th highest monthly electricity cost at $158 and ranked 43rd for monthly motor fuel cost at $135.

Connecticut was second highest in New England and sixth in the nation. Rhode Island was third-highest in New England followed by New Hampshire [16th overall], Maine [19th overall] and Vermont [21st overall].

The report noted between 6% and 59% of households in the Northeast use heating oil to heat their homes, compared with less than 3% of households in the rest of the U.S.

The full report can be found here

Rhode Island ranked 15th in the 2023 study, before earning its 11th ranking in both 2022 and 2021