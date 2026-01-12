WalletHub: R.I. is 16th among best states to raise a family; Mass. is No. 1

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks 16th among the best states in which to raise a family, according to WalletHub. Massachusetts ranked No. 1. Analysts at the personal finance website based in Florida compared the 50 states across five dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics to determine the ranking.

The data showed Rhode Island ranks No. 30 for family fun, eighth for health and safety, ninth for education and child care, second for affordability and No. 20 for socioeconomics, for an overall score of 57.31.

The report also noted that Rhode Island was fourth overall for the fewest violent crimes per capita and had the third-highest child care costs.

Massachusetts was the best state to raise a family, according to WalletHub. The Bay State ranks 10th for family fun, third for health and safety, first for education and child care, third for affordability and No. 21 for socioeconomics for an overall score of 67.60.

The report also said that Massachusetts

has the third-best job security in the country and the ninth-lowest poverty rate, which increases the likelihood that parents will be able to provide for their children, despite its high child care and housing costs. The Bay State has the fifth-best water quality in the country, the highest rate of children with health insurance, and the third-lowest infant mortality rate. It also has the second-highest overall life expectancy and fourth-lowest property crime rate.

Minnesota was second, followed by North Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

New Mexico is the worst state to raise a family. That state ranked No. 39 for family fun, No. 47 for health and safety, last for education and child care, No. 40 for affordability and No. 46 for socioeconomics.

West Virginia was No. 49 overall, below Mississippi, Nevada and Alabama.

The full report can be found here

This was the second-consecutive year Rhode Island ranked No. 16. In 2024 the Ocean State ranked ninth, after being No. 11 in 2023.(UPDATE: Rhode island's previous rankings added in 5th paragraph.)