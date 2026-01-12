WalletHub: R.I. is 16th among best states to raise a family; Mass. is No. 1

Updated at 12:41 p.m.

By
-
RHODE ISLAND is the 16th best state in the nation in which to raise a family while Massachusetts is the best, according to WalletHub. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES
RHODE ISLAND is the 16th best state in the nation in which to raise a family while Massachusetts is the best, according to WalletHub. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks 16th among the best states in which to raise a family, according to WalletHub. Massachusetts ranked No. 1.  Analysts at the personal finance website based in Florida compared the 50 states across five dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics to determine the ranking.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display