WalletHub: R.I. most aggressive state vs. coronavirus in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was determined to be the “most aggressive” state in the country versus the coronavirus, according to a report from WalletHub on Tuesday.

The report considered 35 metrics related to measures to counter the spread of the COVID-19 disease, including metrics related to prevention and containment, risk factors and infrastructure, and economic impact.

Overall “most aggressive” rankings of other New England states in the study:

Connecticut: No. 2

Massachusetts: No. 6

Vermont: No. 9

New Hampshire: No. 11

Maine: No. 33

Rhode Island ranked No. 1 in the country for prevention and containment metrics, No. 22 for risk factors and infrastructure and No. 43 for economic-impact metrics.

“Some of the key reasons why Rhode Island is the most aggressive state against the coronavirus include the closure of schools, bars and restaurants in the state. Rhode Island has also restricted travel for state employees and is among the states that administered the most tests for COVID-19 per capita, among other actions,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Aggressiveness in combating the coronavirus is not all about recent actions, though. A lot of it is years in the making. For example, Rhode Island has the infrastructure to handle this type of pandemic in large part because of its relatively high funding for public health programs and its high number of health care facilities.”

Prevention and containment metrics in the study include tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, state and local public health laboratories per capita, shares of confirmed over tested cases per capita, and other metrics such as total public emergency preparedness funding per capita, as well as mandated closures, large gathering bans and legislation.

Risk factors and infrastructure include a state’s infectious disease rate, poverty rate, life expectancy, hospital beds per capita, food insecurity and at risk population, among other metrics.

A state’s economic impact from the virus included metrics such as share of employment from small businesses, share of wage and salary workers paid at hourly rates, a part-time to full-time employment workforce ratio and the share of gross domestic product of the hospitality and arts and entertainment industries, as well as public transit output.

Among Rhode Island’s highest ranking in the country for individual metrics were tests per capita at 45.2 (No. 1), public health care spending per capita (No. 8). The state also received No. 1 ranking for its restrictions die to the virus, such as travel restrictions, restaurant dining room closures, school closures and bans on large crowds.

View the full report online.