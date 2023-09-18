WalletHub: R.I. ranks 43rd in ‘teacher friendliness’

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was ranked 43rd in an analysis of “teacher friendliness,” according to a new study from WalletHub.

Researchers for the personal-finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in two areas: “opportunity and competition” and “academic and work environment.” They used 34 metrics to rank states in teacher friendliness. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for living and working as a teacher.

Some of the metrics included average salary, income growth potential, pensions, public school enrollment growth, tenure protections, quality of school systems, student-teacher ratio, spending per student and teacher turnover.

Data showed the Ocean State scored 46 for opportunity and competition and 25 for academic and work environment for a total score of 38.80 for its 43rd overall ranking.

This was the lowest overall ranking in four years for Rhode Island. The state ranked 31st in 2022, 28th in 2021 and 38th in 2020.

New Hampshire ranked the worst state for teachers, according to the study. The Granite State was last for opportunity and competition and 10th for academic and work environment for a total score of 33.58. The District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, and Nevada rounded out the bottom five.

Virginia was ranked the best state for teachers in the study. That commonwealth scored first for opportunity and competition and 11th for academic and work environment for an overall score of 60.56. New York, Utah, Washington and Florida rounded out the top five.

Massachusetts was the best in New England and seventh overall according to the study. The Bay State scored 25th for opportunity and competition and fifth for academic and work environment for a total score of 52.01.

The full story can be found here.