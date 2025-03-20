WalletHub: R.I. remains second-worst state for doctors

By
-
WALLETHUB RANKS Rhode Island the second-worst state for doctors,, above only Hawaii, for the third-straight year in its annual study that was released March 18. In both 2022 and 2021 Rhode Island was ranked 51st, and in 2020 the state was 50th. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island remains the second-worst state for doctors, according to a WalletHub study.  The financial website based in Miami ranks the Ocean State 50th in the nation, above only Hawaii, for the third straight year in its annual study that was released March 18. In both 2022 and 2021, Rhode Island was ranked 51st,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display