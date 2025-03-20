WalletHub: R.I. remains second-worst state for doctors

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island remains the second-worst state for doctors, according to a WalletHub study. The financial website based in Miami ranks the Ocean State 50th in the nation, above only Hawaii, for the third straight year in its annual study that was released March 18. In both 2022 and 2021, Rhode Island was ranked 51st,

In this latest study, WalletHub researchers compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across two key dimensions, “opportunity and competition” and “medical environment.” Both dimensions were evaluated using 19 relevant metrics, with opportunity and competition points weighing more heavily in the final score for each state.

The metrics include physicians’ average annual wage, physicians’ average monthly starting salary, hospitals per capita, insured population rate, employer-based insurance rate, projected share of elderly population, current competition, share of medical residents retained, projected competition, number of CME credits required, presence of interstate medical licensure compact law and quality of public hospital system. Also, hospital safety, presence of nationally accredited health departments, physician assistants per capita, punitiveness of state medical board, malpractice award payout amount per capita, annual malpractice liability insurance rate and physician burnout.

Data showed Rhode Island scored 51st for opportunity and competition and 42nd for medical environment, with a total score of 41.19. Hawaii, ranks last overall for the third consecutive year, scoring 47th for opportunity and competition and 51st for medical environment with a total score of 40.93.

Also, according to the study, Rhode Island is 48th for average annual wage for physicians; the worst state, along with Washington D.C., for projected competition by 2032; and ranks 38th with Hawaii, New Hampshire, New York and Wyoming for malpractice award payout amount per capita.

Montana is ranked the best state for doctors for the third straight year. That state is first for opportunity and competition and third for medical environment for a total score of 67.35. Indiana, South Dakota, Iowa and Utah round out the top five.

Maine is the highest-ranked New England state at 24th. That state scores 31st for opportunity and competition and 11th for medical environment for a total score of 55.29.

Connecticut is 33rd, New Hampshire is 39th, Vermont is 35

th

, and Massachusetts is 40

th

.