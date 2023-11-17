WalletHub: R.I.’s average credit score 20th in nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s average credit score is ranked 20th in the nation, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

Researchers for the personal-finance website compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2023, based on TransUnion data.

Rhode Island’s average credit score was 709, putting the Ocean State in the upper half of the nation, but also the lowest in the New England region.

Minnesota had the highest average credit score at 725, followed by New Hampshire with an average score of 722, Vermont at 721, and Massachusetts and Wisconsin, which both had an average score 718.

For the other two New England states, Maine was 12th with an average score of 715 and Connecticut was 19th with an average score of 711.

In the 2022 Rhode Island ranked 19th and in 2020 the state was 33rd. No study was done in 2021.

Mississippi had the lowest average score in the nation at 672, according to the study, below Louisiana at 676, Alabama and Texas were both at 680 and Oklahoma at 681.

The full report can be found here.