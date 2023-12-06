WalletHub: R.I. second-least-vulnerable state to identity theft and fraud

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the second-least-vulnerable state in the nation to identity theft and fraud, according to a study by WalletHub published Wednesday. The study of states Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, ranked the Ocean State 50th overall, including the District of Columbia. Data showed Rhode Island was 44th in average loss…