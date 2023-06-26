WalletHub: R.I. worst state in nation for summer road trips

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the worst state for summer road trips, according to a study by WalletHub released Monday.

WalletHub, a personal finance website with a focus on reviews for financial advisers, compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across four categories based on 32 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations. Data was divided into three key categories – costs, safety and activities.

Data showed the Ocean State ranked 43rd for costs, 17th for safety and 50th for activities.

Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii and Montana were above Rhode Island to round out the bottom five.

Texas was ranked the best state for summer road trips, according to the study. The Lone Star State ranked seventh for costs, 38th for safety and fifth for activities.

New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Idaho rounded out the top five.

Maine ranked the highest among the New England states, coming at 32nd for costs, first for safety, and 30th for activities.

Massachusetts was ranked 41st. The Bay State was 47th for costs, 11th for safety and 24th for activities.

To compare costs in each state, the study looked at six metrics: average gas prices, the average cost of car repairs, the lowest price of a three-star hotel room, the lowest price of camping, vacation rentals per capita and cost of living.

To compare safety, the study looked at 13 metrics: vehicle miles traveled per capita, population density, the share of urban interstates congested during peak hours, increase in vehicle travel on road between 2000 and 2022, driving laws, traffic indiscipline, quality of roads and bridges, traffic-related fatalities per 100 million vehicles miles traveled, the share of uninsured drivers, car theft per 1,000 resident, rate of larceny and violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

To compare activities, the study considered 13 metrics: share of the total area designated as national parkland, national parks recreation visitors per capita, zoos and botanical gardens per capita, amusement and theme parks per capita, fairs and festivals per capita during summer, number of attractions, nightlife options per capita, access to scenic byways, historical sites per capita, miles of shoreline, idealness of summer weather, accommodations and food services establishments per capita, and state and local direct general expenditures on parks and recreation per capita.

The full report can be found here.