Warby Parker opens first R.I. store on Thayer Street in College Hill

PROVIDENCE – The popular eyeglass retailer Warby Parker has opened its first retail store in Rhode Island in the city’s College Hill neighborhood.

The company, which opened in 2010, is known for stylish but fairly inexpensive prescription eyeglasses. It also offers vision exams. The store is at 271 Thayer St.

For this location, the company commissioned artwork by Rhode Island School of Design alumnus Jackson Joyce. His work depicts city life in Providence and appears on panels between the windows of the exterior walls.

The store opened on Oct. 27.

- Advertisement -

Dave Gilboa, the co-founder, explained in an emailed statement that the location has a personal connection to the company. Co-founder Andy Hunt is a graduate of Brown University.

“We’re really excited to open our first store in Rhode Island – it’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to be an active part of the community on Thayer Street in Providence,” Gilboa said.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.