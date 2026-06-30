WARN notice: Minnesota staffing firm laying off 2 R.I. employees

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island workers have been impacted by the nearly 10,000 layoffs Ideal US Talent Worker OpCo LLC, a Minnesota-based temporary staffing firm, is implementing Wednesday. The mass terminations are part of a restructuring of Ideal’s temporary worker business set to impact a total of 9,891 remote gig workers across several U.S. states, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter received by the state on May 5. Ideal is in the process of handing over its customer contracts to a third party, where terminated employees are encouraged to apply, said Lauren Eagles, Ideal operations leader, said in the letter. Ideal did not immediately return a request for comment. In its filing, the staffing firm reports that the vast majority of impacted employees worked very little, if at all, for the company in recent months. The company asserts 8,285 of the terminated employees did not work a shift in the past six months with the gig staff in general clocking an average of 3.66 hours of work per week. Ideal is operated by Dayforce, a Minneapolis-based Human Capital Management company used to manage payroll, human resources, and workforce development, according to the firm’s website. Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.