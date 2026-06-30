WARN notice: Minnesota staffing firm laying off 2 R.I. employees

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IDEAL US Talent Systems Worker OpCo LLC is laying off nearly 10,000 employees.

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island workers have been impacted by the nearly 10,000 layoffs Ideal US Talent Worker OpCo LLC, a Minnesota-based temporary staffing firm, is implementing Wednesday. The mass terminations are part of a restructuring of Ideal’s temporary worker business set to impact a total of 9,891 remote gig workers across several U.S. states,

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