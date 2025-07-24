Warren colonial sells for $1.68M in town’s biggest home sale since 2022

WARREN – A 4,400-square-foot Nantucket-inspired colonial that was constructed in 2021 recently sold for $1.68 million.

It’s the highest home sale price in the town since 2022, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 3 Bull Crossing home, which comes with 0.92 acres of land, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The rear porch of the two-story home overlooks a landscaped backyard and a 650-square-foot inground pool, with a view in the distance of the Kickemuit River, according to Residential Properties.

Inside, the kitchen features navy-blue cabinets, matching doors throughout the home, along with high-end appliances.

The living room includes custom bookshelves and a gas fireplace, located next to a large dining area and office/den.

There’s also a second living room with another fireplace.

The second-floor primary suite features its own dedicated bathroom, a spacious walk-in closet and a private balcony.

In addition to the rest of the bedrooms on the second floor, there’s also a bonus room anchored by a wall of bookcases and a full laundry room, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Warren assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.27 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $240,100.

Residential Properties sales associate Nancy Ryan represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Lisa Avedisian, of Real Estate One.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Patrick and Anne-Marie Scott, of Bristol, and it was purchased by Kim Ellis.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.