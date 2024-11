We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

WARREN – The town has been awarded a $3.1 million grant for electrical and wastewater infrastructure upgrades needed to boost economic growth in the region, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Commerce grant from the department’s Economic Development Administration will provide electrical upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility,

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to ensuring that all communities in Rhode Island and across the country have the resources needed to not only recover from natural disasters but to grow strong, resilient and prosperous local economies,” said Raimondo, the former R.I. governor. “This EDA investment will help ensure that ... Warren has the electrical and wastewater infrastructure it needs to withstand future flooding.”

This EDA investment in Warren will be matched with $250,000 in local funds and is expected to retain nearly 3,400 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“This latest investment ... not only builds upon Rhode Island’s resiliency to severe weather but helps us maintain economic momentum and preserve good-paying jobs,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act provided the EDA with an additional $483 million for disaster relief and recovery for areas that received a major disaster declaration as a result of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona and other natural disasters which occurred in 2021 and 2022.

“As the climate crisis rages on, extreme flooding is becoming more frequent and placing strain on our infrastructure and economy,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. “This is a smart federal investment to help ... Warren upgrade its wastewater treatment facility to withstand future storms and protect the local economy.”