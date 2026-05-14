Warren home in Jacobs Point sells for $1.25M, second-highest sale in town this year

WARREN – A home at 3 Jacobs Point Road sold for $1.25 million, marking the second-highest residential sale in the town so far in 2026, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

Located within the Jacobs Point waterfront community, the Cape-style residence was built in 2001 and sits on approximately one-half acre, according to public records. The home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath, with more than 3,000 square feet of above-grade living space, according to Residential Properties.

The property was designed with a traditional New England-style layout and includes light-filled living spaces, hardwood flooring and a kitchen that opens into the dining area. The home also includes multiple gathering areas, a fireplace, attached garage and unfinished basement space, according to Residential Properties.

Public records show the residence contains nine rooms overall, with approximately 3,003 square feet of living area spread across the first and upper levels, according to Residential Properties. Additional features include a patio, open porch and attached garage space.

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The property’s location within the Jacobs Point neighborhood places it near the Warren waterfront and within close proximity to Water Street’s restaurants, shops and marina activity, as well as the East Bay Bike Path. The surrounding East Bay market has continued to see elevated demand for coastal and waterfront-oriented residential properties in recent years, according to Residential Properties.

According to the Warren property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at $720,000, including $200,600 for the land and $518,600 for the building.

Laurie Fletcher, a broker associate with Residential Properties, represented the buyer in the transaction.

According to the deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Robert Salesses and Beth Ann McQuade, as co-trustees of the John Salesses Trust. The property was purchased by Arthur Deascentis and Pamela Stoeckel, of Warren.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.