Warwick assists residents who are delinquent on water and sewer bills

WARWICK – The city has started sending out water and sewer bills, and homeowners and businesses that have delinquent accounts will receive a warning about shutoffs.
In the past, customers could enter a payment plan to avoid loss of service by paying 50% of what they owe and putting the remainder on a payment plan. Now, given the pandemic and resulting pressure on account holders, Mayor Frank Picozzi has reduced that requirement to 25% of the past-due amount.
The remainder can be managed under a payment plan.
In addition, the nonprofit Westbay Community Action Inc. may be able to offer financial assistance. Account holders can call 401-732-4660 to see if they qualify.
Picozzi, who took office in January, said: “I know how tough it’s been during this pandemic and we are here to help. We will not be shutting off service to those who make a payment arrangement.”
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
