Warwick-based Assisted Daily Living bought by Texas company

PROVIDENCE – A Texas-based home health provider with a presence in 17 states has purchased Assisted Daily Living Inc., a 50-person skilled home health care provider in Warwick.

The acquisition by Elara Caring was completed in July after Rhode Island health regulators approved the transaction.

Details of the purchase were not made public, and it was not immediately clear how many people work at Assist Daily Living or how they would be affected by the acquisition.

Elara Caring said the deal advances its mission of expanding access to high-quality home health care and increases the provider’s geographic footprint in the Northeast.

“Elara looks forward to deploying our top-quality, compassionate and personalized health services to Rhode Island patients, wherever they call home,” said Scott Powers, chairman and CEO of Elara Caring. “Our relationship-based approach and value-based model has improved outcomes across stakeholder groups in communities nationwide – a model we are excited to bring to Rhode Island patients, families and referring partners.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ratings of home health agencies gives Assisted Daily Living Inc. 4½ stars out of 5 in its measurement of quality. Its patient survey rating was 3 stars out of 5.