Warwick home sells for $2.8M in city’s 2nd-largest residential deal of 2022

WARWICK – A waterfront home at 152 Beacon Ave. recently sold for $2.8 million, making it the second-largest residential real estate deal in the city so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The selling price for the 5,800-square-foot colonial, built in 1938, was $400,000 less than Warwick’s all-time record-setting residential sale that took place in July when 196 Channel View was bought for $3.2 million.

The Beacon Avenue home, located on a 2-acre lot in the Warwick Neck area, contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, Mott & Chace said. The house spans two fully finished floors, along with a finished half-story above that, according to property records.

The property also comes with a dock, a deep-water ball mooring and an electric-boat lift on Narragansett Bay, along with a 1,500-square-foot barn that’s been renovated into a three-car garage with a loft, the real estate firm said.

The grounds also feature a 200-square-foot patio and a 575-square-foot in-ground pool, according to city assessor records.

The house also features a fireplace and an enclosed sun porch on the first floor, according to city records.

The property was last valued by Warwick assessors in 2021 as being worth $1.17 million, according to a public database of home values maintained by the city.

The Warwick home was sold by Laurie Bosman and was purchased by Brian Wood and Deborah Wood, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, which is a public record.

Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyer in the deal, according to Mott & Chace.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.