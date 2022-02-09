Warwick man to serve 3 years of supervised release in PPP fraud case

PROVIDENCE – A Warwick man who admitted to trying to fraudulently file for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to three years of supervised release.

In May 2020, David A. Butziger and a Massachusetts man were the first people in the nation charged with making phony applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Butziger pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in October. He admitted both he and his codefendant sought to defraud the PPP program by seeking $543,959 in forgivable loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, claiming to have dozens of employees earning wages at four business, when, in fact, there were no employees working at any of them.

Butziger also admitted that he conspired to submit three fraudulent bank loan applications for SBA loans under the PPP totaling $438,577. The loans were to be used to pay employees at three restaurants his codefendant, David A. Staveley, claimed to own. According to the government’s evidence, Staveley had no ownership interest in any of the businesses. None of them was open at the time and there were no employees at the time the loan applications were filed.

Staveley, of Andover, Mass., pleaded guilty on May 17, 2021, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and failure to appear in court as required. He was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison followed by three years of federal supervised release.

Butzinger will serve the first six months of his sentence under home confinement and will pay a $5,000 fine.