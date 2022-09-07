Warwick medical equipment supplier expands deal with Vizient Inc.

WARWICK – CME Corp. is expanding a deal with Texas-based Vizient Inc. to serve a total of 5,000 health system members, the Rhode Island-based medical equipment supplier recently announced.

The new, three-year agreement expands a previous deal, announced last fall, to now include Myriadd Supply Network LLC, a Vizient aggregation group based in Washington state with affiliates in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

The 5,000 health system members come from within more than 50 health systems, according to CME.

Don Boone, CME’s director of national contractions, called the deal a “key addition to the contract.”

- Advertisement -

The new terms “will give the health systems in the Myriadd network access to CME’s unrivaled expertise in providing savings and efficiencies on medical equipment and deliveries throughout Myriadd’s service area,” Boone said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.