Warwick Neck home with 5,000 square feet of space sells for $1.43M

WARWICK – A 5,000-square-foot home in Warwick Neck that was built in 1972 with 1.25 acres of land recently sold for $1.43 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The home at 76 Westford Ave. has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, with views of the water throughout the house, according to Residential Properties.

The sale marks the highest single-family home sale in Warwick Neck since August of 2024, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home features hardwood floors and an oversized first-floor primary suite, with bathrooms that were recently renovated, the real estate firm said.

Located close to the Warwick Country Club, the home features a circular driveway, a stone patio in the backyard, a shed and an attached two-car garage.

The property was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2025 as being worth $930,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1.25 acres of land alone was valued at $200,100.

Residential Properties’ DeMascole, Rossi & Mann Associates represented the buyer in this transaction. The seller was represented by William Raveis Inspire.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Emily Harrington, of Henderson, Nev., and it was purchased by John and Michelle Fahy, of Cumberland.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.