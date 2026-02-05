Warwick property that’s home to Raising Cane’s sells for $3.7M

WARWICK – A 3,300-square-foot commercial building that’s home to a tenant known for its chicken tenders recently sold for $3.7 million, according to public records.

The 336 Bald Hill Road property was sold by Arista BHR LLC, a Yarmouth, Mass.-based limited liability company, and it was purchased by Marc Bloostein and Jennifer Ewing, as trustees of the 336 Bald Hill Road Realty Trust, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale.

The property has been operated as a Raising Cane’s restaurant since December 2024, when the Bald Hill Road site became the fast-food chain’s second location in Rhode Island. Raising Cane’s first came to the state earlier that year with its first location at Stonehill Market Place in Johnston.

Raising Cane’s replaced a previous short-lived tenant called Red Rice, a locally owned, contemporary Asian-style restaurant.

The one-story commercial building – located close to the Warwick Mall – was constructed in 2024, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Built with a stone veneer on a 1.04-acre lot, the site was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2025 as being worth $1.16 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $523,200.

According to corporate records filed with the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office, the property seller, Arista BHR LLC, is a real estate development and management firm, first established in the state in 2022, headed by its manager, Gregory Botsivales.

The buyers are both partners at Boston-based Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP, who joined the company in 2023 as part of a team of partners focused on serving clients as professional trustees, legal advisers and financial advisers, according to the firm’s website.

