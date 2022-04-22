Was a federal judge right to void a national mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation?

A federal judge in Florida on April 18 voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials fighting the coronavirus pandemic. She also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking, according to The Associated Press.

The ruling allowed transportation entities the option to keep their mask rules in place. Masks are now optional at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses.

President Joe Biden’s administration has said it will likely appeal the federal judge’s ruling.

