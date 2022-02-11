Was Gov. Daniel J. McKee right to lift the state’s indoor masking and proof of vaccination mandate on Feb. 11?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Feb. 11 lifted an indoor masking and proof of vaccination mandate Rhode Island had in place since mid-December.
Venues with a capacity of less than 250 people were required to either have guests show proof of vaccination or wear masks. Larger venues were required to make sure everyone is masked while indoors.
Despite hundreds of businesses and other venues being investigated by a state task force for possible violations of the mandate, the state did not issue any citations or fines, according to a PBN report.
Gov. McKee’s office said the state focused on working with businesses to get them to comply, rather than doling out potential $500 fines for violations.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend masking “in areas of high and substantial transmission.”
