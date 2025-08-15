Was it a good move by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to bring Stefan Pryor back as the state’s secretary of commerce?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Aug. 7 announced that Stefan Pryor will return for another stint as state secretary of commerce.

Pryor was the state’s first commerce secretary, from 2015 to 2022. State business leaders lauded his work during the early stages of the pandemic. He was also a key player in reviving redevelopment of Providence’s “Superman” building and getting financing support for Pawtucket’s soccer stadium.

He later served 18 months as Rhode Island’s first housing secretary before becoming a partner with Texas-based investment firm Palm Venture Studios.

R.I. Commerce Corp. has not said when Pryor will begin as commerce secretary. His appointment must also be confirmed by the state Senate.

