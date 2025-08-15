Was it a good move by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to bring Stefan Pryor back as the state’s secretary of commerce?

By
-
STEFAN PRYOR, former R.I. Secretary of Commerce, has been nominated to return to the position by Gov. Daniel J. McKee. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MIKE SALERNO

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Aug. 7 announced that Stefan Pryor will return for another stint as state secretary of commerce.

Pryor was the state’s first commerce secretary, from 2015 to 2022. State business leaders lauded his work during the early stages of the pandemic. He was also a key player in reviving redevelopment of Providence’s “Superman” building and getting financing support for Pawtucket’s soccer stadium.

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

He later served 18 months as Rhode Island’s first housing secretary before becoming a partner with Texas-based investment firm Palm Venture Studios.

R.I. Commerce Corp. has not said when Pryor will begin as commerce secretary. His appointment must also be confirmed by the state Senate.

- Advertisement -

Was it a good move by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to bring Stefan Pryor back as the state’s secretary of commerce?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR