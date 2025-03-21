Was Johnston right to seize undeveloped land for a needed public safety complex?

THE DEVELOPERS OF 31 acres of land are suing Johnston for seizing it via eminent domain. The Town Council voted 5-0 in favor of a plan to stop the proposed construction of a low-income housing development in favor of building a new public safety complex on the same spot. / COURTESY OF JOHNSTON

The Johnston Town Council on Jan. 28 voted to seize by eminent domain 31 acres of undeveloped land where the owners had planned to build affordable housing.

Johnston officials say the land is needed for a new public safety municipal complex for police and fire services and a town hall.

The property owners filed suit on March 10 in federal court to block the land taking.

State and federal courts have temporarily halted the taking by eminent domain and reverted control of the property back to the owners, pending future court hearings.

