Washington Trust adds Clover tech to bolster business banking options

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. is expanding payment options and operations for local businesses with the rollout of Clover technology as part of its business banking solutions, the bank announced.

The move allows merchants to use Clover’s all-in-one business operating system, designed for restaurants, retail shops and service providers to streamline transactions, track sales and manage operations more efficiently, according to the bank.

Clover offers a range of payment solutions, from mobile readers like Clover Go for on-the-go transactions to countertop systems such as Clover Station Duo, which features dual screens for comprehensive business management.

Depending on the system, businesses can access real-time sales reports, inventory tracking, table management, order routing and customer feedback, all while benefiting from processing that is compliant within the payment card industry with advanced encryption and fraud protection.

- Advertisement -

Customers can pay using nearly any method, including credit and debit cards (chip, swipe, tap), contactless mobile wallets like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay, as well as a variety of online payment options.

Most Clover payments deposited into Washington Trust business checking accounts will be available as early as the next business day, according to the bank.

“At Washington Trust, we’re committed to being a true partner to our business customers and supporting their operations by offering innovative technology and valuable tools for money management,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “We want to make it easy for our business customers to process payments and are pleased to offer Clover as part of our comprehensive suite of business banking solutions.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.