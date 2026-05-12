Washington Trust adds tech executive Jeffrey M. Wilhelm to board

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has elected technology and cybersecurity executive Jeffrey M. Wilhelm to the boards of the company and its subsidiary bank, The Washington Trust Co.

Wilhelm’s appointment became effective April 28. He will also serve on the audit committees of both entities.

Wilhelm is founder and CEO of Infused Innovations, a North Kingstown-based technology consulting firm focused on digital transformation, cloud engineering, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

“Jeff brings valuable expertise in technology, data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity at a time when these areas are increasingly important to the financial services industry,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “His leadership experience and service on governing boards across the public, private and nonprofit sectors will be a strong asset to Washington Trust.”

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Wilhelm has more than 25 years of experience in data, technology and digital transformation and has worked in both corporate and consulting roles across multiple industries.

He also serves on several Rhode Island-based technology and education initiatives, including the Rhode Island Artificial Intelligence Taskforce and the Rhode Island Foundation’s AI Advisory Committee.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.