Washington Trust Advisors acquires Lighthouse Financial Management

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Advisors has acquired Lighthouse Financial Management, a $190 million advisory firm, bringing its team into Washington Trust Wealth Management.

The acquisition was announced on Monday after the deal closed on July 31. The deal marks a step in The Washington Trust Co.’s efforts to expand its wealth management division, according to the bank.

Lighthouse Financial, a registered wealth advisory firm in Westerly specializing in investment, tax and retirement planning, was founded in 2003 by Stephen C. Poplaski, following more than two decades of running his public accounting and tax practice.

“Stephen and his team bring client-focused experience in tax and business planning, as well as unique expertise in behavioral personal finance and planning, to Washington Trust Wealth Management,” said Kathleen Ryan, executive vice president and chief wealth management officer of The Washington Trust Co. “We are excited by the opportunities presented with combining our firms. Our expanded team and recent investments in technology will provide clients with additional resources to enhance their service experience.”

Poplaski and several other colleagues will join the Washington Trust Wealth Management team through this transaction, including Aaron Wade, vice president and wealth adviser; enrolled agent Paul Drechsler-Martell; and wealth associate and enrolled agent Larry “Matt” Henderson.

Washington Trust Wealth Management is a regional wealth advisory group with more than $7.2 billion in assets under administration as of June 30.

