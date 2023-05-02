Washington Trust appoints Lora chief retail lending officer

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. last week appointed Rolando Lora as the bank’s executive vice president and chief retail lending officer.

Lora will be responsible for overseeing mortgage origination, mortgage operations, secondary marketing and consumer lending activities throughout Washington Trust’s market area.

“We’re excited to have Rolando lead our retail lending division’s continued strategic market share growth and expansion,” Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, the bank’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “During his 30-year career, Rolando has proven to be a successful, results-driven manager but, more importantly, he is an influential and inspiring team and community leader.”

Lora, a Harvard, Mass. resident, joins Washington Trust from Wells Fargo’s home lending division, where he most recently served as mortgage retail sales senior manager for the region of New England, upstate New York and New Jersey.

During his tenure at Wells Fargo, Lora successfully led the retail lending division’s regional growth, oversaw key strategic initiatives and was instrumental in relationship and team-building programs.

Lora is a graduate of Bryant University and formerly served as director of the Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity.

