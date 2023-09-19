Washington Trust awarded for worksite wellness for 7th consecutive year

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. was recently recognized with an Exemplary Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, the bank announced.

The annual awards program hosted by Blue Cross and the Chamber highlights Rhode Island companies that are dedicated to improving the quality of life for their employees through policy, workplace culture and educational opportunities, according to a news release.

This year marks the seventh consecutive year that Washington Trust has received the Exemplary designation, which is the most prestigious, and the 16th year overall that the organization has been named to the winners list, the bank said.

Washington Trust was one of more than 30 Rhode Island-based businesses recognized for their continued efforts to institute worksite wellness programs that help to improve the health and well-being of employees at an event held on Sept. 7, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

“At Washington Trust, we value people above all else and are proud to provide a dynamic wellness program that focuses on maintaining and improving the health of our employees and their families. Good health improves quality of life, decreases risk of illness, injury and disease, increases productivity, and has a positive impact on overall wellbeing,” Kristen DiSanto, senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said in a statement. “We’re proud that our efforts to provide meaningful employee wellness opportunities continue to be recognized by BCBSRI and the Chamber.”

Washington Trust said it provides a number of offerings to support employee wellness, including rewards and reimbursement incentives, discount programs, virtual and in-person webinars and events, and screening programs and online wellness tools to cultivate and support good lifestyle habits.

Nine other Rhode Island-based financial services companies were recognized as Exemplary winners, including three insurance companies: Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Rhode Island Interlocal Management Trust and The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.; four credit unions: Coastal1 Credit Union, Greenwood Credit Union, Navigant Credit Union and People’s Credit Union; BankNewport; and the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. In addition, Centreville Bank was named a Superior winner.

Other companies recognized as Exemplary winners included:

American Mathematical Society

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Brown University

Dominion Diagnostics LLC

Gilbane Inc.

Hinckley Allen & Snyder LP

Lifespan Corp.

Meeting Street

Ocean State Job Lot

Providence College

Raytheon Technologies – Naval Power

Roger Williams University Simply Wellness

South County Health

State of Rhode Island

Swarovski Optik North America Ltd.

Westbay Community Action Inc.

Other companies recognized as Superior winners included:

Bryant University

Care New England Health System

CME Corp.

Cooley Group

Highbar

Living in Fulfilling Environments Inc.

Providence Community Health Centers

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

St. Mary’s Home for Children

The Groden Network

The Rhode Island Quality Institute

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Paul Masse Automotive Group was recognized as the sole Achievement winner, while the following three companies were recognized as Outstanding winners: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 51, R.I. Public Transit Authority, and University Orthopedics Inc.