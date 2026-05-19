Washington Trust CEO Edward Handy honored by Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

WESTERLY – Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, chairman and CEO of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., parent of The Washington Trust Co., has been named a 2026 recipient of Junior Achievement of Rhode Island’s Morris J.W. Gaebe Profile in Excellence Award, recognizing leadership, community service and contributions to the state’s civic and business life.

The award is the organization’s highest honor and is named for Morris J.W. Gaebe, chancellor emeritus of Johnson & Wales University, in recognition of more than 65 years of service to education and community leadership in Rhode Island.

Handy was recognized for what Junior Achievement described as a long-standing commitment to civic engagement, both through Washington Trust and personal community involvement, according to the bank.

His work has included service on multiple nonprofit boards, participation in a Habitat for Humanity build alongside Washington Trust employees and co-chairing the capital campaign for Amos House’s community center.

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He and his family have also supported San Miguel School for years, including mentoring and sponsoring students over time.

At Washington Trust, Handy’s leadership has helped reinforce a culture of community involvement among employees who regularly volunteer with organizations focused on basic needs, housing and financial education.

“Helping others is an integral part of what it means to work for a community bank. It’s what bankers should do and it’s who Washington Trust is,” Handy said.

The bank also highlighted its community lending programs, including I Luv RI, Buyer’s Advantage and Home Opportunity, which are designed to expand access to homeownership through down-payment assistance, closing-cost support and reduced lending barriers.

Handy was also cited for his response during a November 2025 fundraising effort supporting the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, when Washington Trust provided a $10,000 matching gift after public food assistance programs faced potential cuts.

The effort helped spur more than $300,000 in donations for agencies serving more than 84,000 Rhode Islanders each month, according to the organization.

Handy and other 2026 honorees were formally recognized at a Junior Achievement of Rhode Island awards dinner on May 7.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.