Washington Trust delivers 5,000 jars of peanut butter to regional food pantries

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has delivered more than 5,000 jars of peanut butter to food pantries across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut following its annual food drive, as demand for emergency food assistance continues to rise across the region.

The donations were collected during the bank’s 26th annual Peanut Butter Drive in March, an initiative launched in 2001 to help replenish food pantry shelves after the holiday giving season with a high-demand, shelf-stable item.

“As food insecurity rises across our region, this drive is one way we can help local food pantries meet immediate needs while reinforcing our long-standing commitment to the communities we serve,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III.

In this year’s drive, employees, customers and community partners contributed more than 2.5 tons of peanut butter, benefiting 25 organizations, including the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, West Bay Community Action, Good Neighbors Food Pantry, Greater Boston Food Bank, and Connecticut Foodshare.

- Advertisement -

The donations come as recent reports point to a growing need for food assistance across southern New England.

In Rhode Island, demand for emergency food assistance reached historic highs last year amid rising housing, health care and grocery costs, according to a 2025 Status Report on Hunger in Rhode Island.

In Massachusetts, a report from earlier this month found that roughly 40% of households – about 1.1 million – experienced food insecurity in 2025, more than double pre-pandemic levels, with charitable food systems playing an increasingly critical role.

Meanwhile, in Connecticut, more than 500,000 residents – roughly 1 in 7 – experienced food insecurity in 2025, with need continuing to increase as living costs outpace wages.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.