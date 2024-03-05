Washington Trust donates $122K to 7 R.I. housing organizations

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation has awarded a total of $122,000 to seven Rhode Island organizations in support of various programs providing safe and affordable housing and homeownership programs throughout the state, The Washington Trust Co. announced.
The grants are part of more than $459,000 given by the charitable foundation to 60 organizations throughout the bank’s footprint, according to a news release.
In addition to these grants, additional funds were awarded to organizations in support of financial literacy and economic empowerment, basic needs and family services, diversity and inclusion, and more, the bank said.
“Washington Trust is committed to supporting organizations that offer safe and affordable housing programs for our neighbors,” Rolando Lora, bank executive vice president and chief retail lending officer, said in a statement. “These grants represent both a financial investment for the development of new housing in Rhode Island, as well as support for educational programming to help our neighbors realize the dream of homeownership.”
Washington Trust grants funded the following housing organizations and programs:
- Local Initiatives Support Corp. – The $25,000 in funding will support LISC’s Neighborhood Development Fund, which helps to build capacity for local community development corporations through training, resources and technical assistance.
- Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley – The $22,000 in funding will support the organization’s Focused Neighborhood Homeownership Initiative, which provides certified homebuyer assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help 20 renters to become first-time homeowners.
- West Elmwood Housing Development Corp. – The $20,000 in funding will be used to support the organization’s Matched Savings Incentive Program, which provides financial capability workshops for future homeowners, and the Getting Your House In Order program, which provides culturally specific financial education for African Americans.
- ONE Neighborhood Builders – The $20,000 in funding will be used to support the advancement of pre-development activities affiliated with the construction of Sheridan Village, a six-building modular development in the Olneyville section of Providence, which will create homeownership opportunities for more than 20 Rhode Islanders from low- to moderate-income households.
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development – The $20,000 in funding will be used to support the organization’s Homeownership Program, which has two major focus areas: providing bilingual pre- and post-purchase homebuyer education classes and supporting the construction and sale of single- and two-family homes for first-time homebuyers.
- Crossroads Rhode Island – The $10,000 in funding – which represents year two of a five-year $50,000 commitment – will be used to support the Roads to Home Capital Campaign to create nearly 300 affordable permanent supportive apartments for formerly homeless adults in Providence.
- South County Habitat for Humanity – The $5,000 in funding – which represents year one of a two-year $10,000 commitment – will help to support the construction of two new affordable homes on Cardinal Lane in Hopkinton that will be purchased by local families.