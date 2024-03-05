Washington Trust donates $122K to 7 R.I. housing organizations

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation has awarded a total of $122,000 to seven Rhode Island organizations in support of various programs providing safe and affordable housing and homeownership programs throughout the state, The Washington Trust Co. announced.

The grants are part of more than $459,000 given by the charitable foundation to 60 organizations throughout the bank’s footprint, according to a news release.

In addition to these grants, additional funds were awarded to organizations in support of financial literacy and economic empowerment, basic needs and family services, diversity and inclusion, and more, the bank said.

“Washington Trust is committed to supporting organizations that offer safe and affordable housing programs for our neighbors,” Rolando Lora, bank executive vice president and chief retail lending officer, said in a statement. “These grants represent both a financial investment for the development of new housing in Rhode Island, as well as support for educational programming to help our neighbors realize the dream of homeownership.”

Washington Trust grants funded the following housing organizations and programs: