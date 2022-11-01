Washington Trust finances $16.4M loan for Connecticut office building

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. through its commercial real estate group recently provided a $16.4 million loan to a Connecticut office building project, according to a news release.

The financing to an entity of V20 Group will help the company buy and improve a 70,000-square-foot office building in Darien, Conn.

The three-story, Class A office space is centrally located near Interstate 195 and the Darien Train Station, offering regional accessibility and “strong occupancy levels” among tenants, Julia Ann M. Slom, senior vice president and team leader of Washington Trust’s commercial real estate group, said in a statement.

