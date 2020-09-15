Washington Trust finances $21M Connecticut redevelopment project

By
-
THE COMMERCIAL Real Estate Group at The Washington Trust Co. recently provided $21 million in financing for a commercial redevelopment project in Waterford, Conn. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

PROVIDENCE – The Washington Trust Co.’s Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $21 million in financing for a commercial redevelopment project in Waterford, Conn., according to a news release.

The financing to Readco Capital Advisors LLC will help pay for purchase and development of a former Toys R US building into a 70,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical facility for Hartford Healthcare.

The property is centrally located at the intersection of Route 85 and Interstate 95, and close to other major retailers, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display