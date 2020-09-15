Washington Trust finances $21M Connecticut redevelopment project

PROVIDENCE – The Washington Trust Co.’s Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $21 million in financing for a commercial redevelopment project in Waterford, Conn., according to a news release.

The financing to Readco Capital Advisors LLC will help pay for purchase and development of a former Toys R US building into a 70,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical facility for Hartford Healthcare.

The property is centrally located at the intersection of Route 85 and Interstate 95, and close to other major retailers, the release stated.

